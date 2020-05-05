JP Market & Deli in Presque Isle Closes

JP Market & Deli in Presque Isle said they have closed for good. The announcement was posted on their Facebook May 1.

The store said Covid-19 did not cause them to close, but sped up the process - adding, it was a difficult decision to make, but it was the right time to close. “The closing of JP was inevitable, but now seemed to make the most sense.”

The post went on to thank customers and employees for years of support. They said the community and staff became like family.

The note said they are looking into different ideas on the store space, and will confirm the plans when they happen.

JP Market & Deli has been in business for 47 years, opening in 1973.

Read their Facebook post: