Joss Whedon Allegedly Threatened Gal Gadot’s Career During ‘Justice League’ Filming

Joss Whedon allegedly threatened Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot's career on the set of Justice League.

On Tuesday (April 6), The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Ray Fisher, who portrayed Cyborg in the Justice League film. The chat marked the actor's first sit-down interview since he tweeted about Whedon's alleged "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" conduct while re-shooting and finalizing the first version of Justice League.

In the feature, Fisher said claimed Whedon was extremely dismissive to him when he approached the writer-filmmaker about the details surrounding and representation of his character. Other sources from the set noted that Whedon was also dismissive of Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Gadot when they questioned some of the new material that he proposed.

Sources told the outlet that Gadot had numerous concerns with the revised version of the movie, primarily concerning her character being "more aggressive" than the portrayal of Wonder Woman in her previous films, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Wonder Woman (2017). "She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next," the source explained.

According to the report, Whedon forced Gadot to say certain lines that she didn't approve of. In turn, he allegedly threatened her career and also slammed Patty Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman.

But it didn't end there: "Joss was bragging that he's had it out with Gal," a source claimed. "He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie."

Sources also alleged that Gadot spoke to then-Warner Brothers Chairman Kevin Tsujihara about her issues working with Whedon. Gadot and Whedon reportedly had a meeting with Tsujihara to discuss the conflicts.

"I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner," Gadot said in a statement to the outlet.

Last year, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into reported mistreatment on the set of the film. “I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them,” Gadot previously told Variety.

The company issued a statement after concluding the investigation. “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,” the quote stated. However, Gadot later admitted that she doesn't know what remedial action was taken or what that means exactly: “I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome."