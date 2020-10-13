Gal Gadot Agrees Her Much-Maligned Viral ‘Imagine’ Video ‘Didn’t Transcend’

Gal Gadot knows her viral “Imagine” video was cringe-worthy at best.

Back in March, right at the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine lock down, the Wonder Woman star sang John Lennon's "Imagine" with a bunch of celebrity friends in an effort to spread joy and connect with others during uncertain times.

Unfortunately, the off-key, two-minute video, featuring stars like Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell and Sia, to name a few, came off as tone-deaf and insensitive during a very serious pandemic. (It turns out a bunch of super rich and famous folks singing from their mansions didn't sit too well amid mass layoffs and toilet paper shortages.)

“Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed,” Gadot told Vanity Fair. “I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."

“I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig],” she continued. “Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

The actress said she was inspired by an Italian man who was filmed playing "Imagine" on the trumpet out on his balcony amid Italy's lock down.

"Hi, guys. Day six in self-quarantine. And I gotta say, these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical," Gadot said in the original video posted to Instagram. "This virus has affected the entire world. Everyone. Doesn't matter who you are, where you're from. We're all this together."