Jordin Sparks Wants to Star in a Remake of ‘The Bodyguard’

Whitney Houston left behind a legacy that is untouchable. However, someone will have to fill her shoes in the recently announced remake of her iconic 1992 film The Bodyguard... and Jordin Sparks would like to enter her name into the running.

Last week, Variety broke the news that Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López was commissioned by Warner Bros. to work on a retelling of the beloved drama, which grossed more than $400 million worldwide. It also spawned a best-selling soundtrack containing some of Houston's most enduring songs, including her rendition of "I Will Always Love You" and "I Have Nothing."

The remake has been in consideration for years at this point, and a multitude of famous names have allegedly been in consideration for the lead roles originally played by Houston and Kevin Costner. Variety mentioned Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson or Channing Tatum and Cardi B as potential pairs.

Lizzo seemed down to take on the role once a fan floated the idea of her and her dream boo — Chris Evans — playing against each other. We're here for that.

So, where does Sparks come into the conversation?

The "No Air" hit-maker recently replied to a post on Instagram that asked users who they'd like to see starring in the film. Options included established stars such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Adele alongside a new class of pop stars or actors who sing.

"I would like to put my name in the hat," Sparks wrote in the comments alongside the prayer emoji. Check out the post up top and her response below.

Instagram

It's worth noting that the American Idol alum has a special connection to Houston. Sparks made her film debut alongside the legendary superstar in Sparkle. They also collaborated on a song called "Celebrate," which was included on the soundtrack.

The film was the last Houston acted in before passing away in February 2012. It was released months after her death.

Sparks reflected on working with Houston at the time. "I'm really glad I got to work with her," she said. "It was a gift that I got to know her."

Considering her strong voice, charisma and connection to Houston, she certainly would put a worthy spin on the updated role.