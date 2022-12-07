John Travolta Pays Tribute to Kirstie Alley

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley made three Look Who’s Talking movies together over a span of four years: Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Too, and Look Who’s Talking Now. The gimmick in these very popular family comedies was that the audience could hear the thoughts of the baby in the story (voiced by Bruce Willis) and later even the dogs (Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton). But the sturdy center of the films was Travolta and Alley and their relationship as the lovable James and Mollie.

Clearly, Travolta maintains very fond memories of making the films and his work with Alley. When Alley died this week after a brief battle with cancer, he posted a tribute to his late co-star on his Instagram account.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta wrote. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

If you click to see Travolta’s full post, you’ll see that the people who replied to Travolta’s photos include actress Sharon Stone, who wrote “she was so funny and warm.”

Here is a scene of Travolta and Alley together in the original Look Who’s Talking from 1989.

And one more scene:

The first Look Who’s Talking was a surprise smash; it grossed more than $140 million in U.S. theaters (the equivalent of $336 million today) making it Travolta’s biggest hit since the original Grease. In addition to the two sequels, it also inspired a TV spinoff titled Baby Talk, which did not feature Alley or Travolta. There were reports a few years ago that the original concept was getting a movie reboot, but there hasn’t been much in the news about it lately.

If you want to watch Look Who’s Talking, it’s currently available for rent on most major digital rental sites.

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.