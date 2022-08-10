John Travolta Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Few actors are as linked as a couple in moviegoers minds as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, who played Danny and Sandy in the film version of Grease, one of the all-time biggest movies in history. (The original Grease was the top-grossing film of 1978, ahead of such well-known classics as National Lampoon’s Animal House and the original Superman.)

So of course when word broke that Newton-John had died this week at the age of 73, Travolta himself was one of the first to pay tribute to his co-star on social media.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

He signed the post “Your Danny, your John!”

Through the years, Travolta and Newton-John reunited for a second film together, Two of a Kind, and made occasional joint appearances; celebrating Grease anniversaries, performing together, or introducing special screenings of the film. Here they are in concert singing “You’re the One That I Want” together:

And here’s “Summer Nights.”

And here they are doing a Q&A after a Grease screening (in costume no less) in 2019.

Newton-John’s death comes shortly before what’s sure to be a revival of interest in the original Grease, thanks to the upcoming prequel series based on the movie, Rise of the Pink Ladies — which like the Broadway show and the film, will be a musical. The series is coming soon to streaming on Paramount+.

The Best Oscar Best Picture Winners Ever More than 90 films have earned the title of Best Picture from the Academy Awards. These are the best of the best.