Today, October 9th would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday. In recognition of it, last night in New York City, his son, Sean Ono Lennon flipped the switch to turn the Empire State Building blue.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for UMe

And a perfect song for out times "Imagine" by John Lennon

John Lennon was fatally shot by Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980 as he came out of his residence in New York City.