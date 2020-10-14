The 2020 Billboard Music Awards just got a lot more emotional. John Legend took to the stage Wednesday (October 14) to perform his ballad "Never Break."

He began the song with a tender dedication to his wife, Chrissy Teigen. "This is for Chrissy," Legend said.

Dressed in a dashing white suit, the musician delivered a heartbreaking rendition of "Never Break"—the lyrics of which have never been more timely and meaningful for the couple.

On October 1, Teigen announced that she and Legend had lost their third child due to pregnancy complications.

BBMAs host Kelly Clarkson sent the couple love while introducing Legend.

"He and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, the highs and the lows. Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night," said Clarkson before Legend took the stage.

The internet was blown away by Legend's performance, so much so that many expressed their feelings on Twitter through the use of memes:

Even those watching in alternate time zones couldn't help but cry:

Looking a little teary-eyed himself, Legend ended his performance with the words, "All my love to you and Chrissy."