John De St. Croix gets Life in Prison for Killing Two People

A 26-year-old Bangor man convicted of setting a delivery truck on fire and killing two transients sleeping inside has been sentenced to life in prison.

The judge yesterday imposed the maximum penalty on John De St. Croix.

Prosecutors say De St. Croix argued with one of the victims before the fire was set on the night of March 28, 2018. Surveillance video from the nearby Penobscot Plaza Mall in Bangor placed him at the scene.

He was convicted last year of arson and murder.

Killed in the blaze were 43-year-old Michael "Georgia" Bridges and 36-year-old Desiree York.

York's father was escorted from the courtroom after he shouted names at De St. Croix and stepped toward him.