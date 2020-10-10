Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner can do a spot-on impression of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The Jonas Brother posted his and his wife's hilarious take on a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene to his TikTok account on Friday (October 9).

"I'm gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for a second one," Sophie lip-syncs as Kylie Jenner while drinking from a water bottle. "Kourtney, what the f--k are you on?"

"I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread," Joe replies in character as Kourtney Kardashian, while taking a bite of frozen yogurt.

Watch the video, below.

This isn't the first time that Joe has impersonated the Kardashians. Joe previously impersonated the sisters alongside his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas. The clip went viral with over 40 million views.

Watch the funny video, below.

Sophie and Joe have kept a relatively low profile since the birth of their first child, Willa, back in July. They have yet to share an image of their daughter. Earlier this week, they were photographed for the first time out in public with their daughter. The parents kept their baby's face shielded from the paparazzi while they went for a stroll.