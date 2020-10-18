Joe Jonas Hilariously Trolls Nick Jonas By Wearing Face Mask of His Smile

Joe Jonas hilariously trolled his brother, Nick Jonas, in the most 2020 way.

On Saturday (October 18), Joe shared an Instagram Story of his new face mask: an image of his brother Nick's smile.

Naturally, the image sent Jonas Brothers fans into a tizzy after seeing half of the face of one Jonas Brother on half of the other.

See the startling photo, below.

Joe Jonas Instagram Story

The Jonas Brothers are selling their very own custom face mask through their online store. They retail for $15 each and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Crew Fund, to aid those tour members who can not work due to the pandemic. The face mask features a "socially distanced" cartoon of Kevin, Nick and Joe.

The brothers also released a face mask of Nick's viral tweet that poked fun at their hit, "Year 3000."

"I've been to the year 3000 not much has changed, except everyone was wearing a mask," he tweeted.