Imagine my excitement when I opened my Facebook page today and saw that Jimmie's Ice Cream & Grill in Brewer is now open for the 2024 season.

Jimmie's Ice Cream & Grill is a staple in the Brewer community. It has been family-owned and operated for more than 30 years. Jimmie's fans patiently wait all winter for their official opening day post and know it's only a matter of time before warm days return.

I grew up living down the street from Jimmie's Ice Cream & Grill and I have the best memories of ordering a vanilla milk shack and chicken tender meal with my friends. Then when I hit my teens, I worked there serving up cones and food. I still don't live far from Jimmie's in my adult years and pass it daily with my two youngest children.

For the last few weeks my kids have seen trucks in the parking lot and they keep asking when they can go get their favorite cones and red hot dogs. I can't wait to pick them up from school today and surprise them with a visit to Jimmie's.

Jimmie's has become the favorite 'snack shack' of North Main Street, offering not only hard serve and soft serve ice cream but a full food menu. They are especially known for their amazing lobster rolls and fried clams on the menu. You can check out their Facebook page for the full menu.

Jimmie's Ice Cream & Grill is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m..