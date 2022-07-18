Yes, TikTok’s Viral ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ Song Really Does Have a Jason Derulo Feature Now

Jason Derulo's money doesn't jiggle, jiggle — it folds. The "Talk Dirty" hit-maker just got in on an extremely viral TikTok trend by lending his voice to a remix of Louis Theroux, Duke & Jones and Amelia Dimz' smash viral hit, "Jiggle Jiggle."

If you spend any time online, there's a solid chance that you're already familiar with the rap, which went viral on TikTok this summer. "My money don't jiggle, jiggle, it folds / I like to see you wiggle, wiggle, for sure," British-American documentary filmmaker and journalist Theroux spits over catchy production courtesy of Duke & Jones.

Since the track first hit the app, more than 7.2 million users have created TikToks using the soundbite, including Shakira, Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg, who have all danced to the inescapable anthem.

Check out some of the most popular videos using the track, below:

The bop has since amassed a cool 41 million streams on Spotify, too.

Considering the immense popularity of Derulo's banger similarly titled "Wiggle," which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014, it makes sense for the Cats star to get in on the trendy smash.

Derulo contributes two new verses to the mix. "Uh, all this caviar hard to digest / Money long like receipts from CVS," he croons on his first verse. Later, he makes a lyrical reference to Jennifer Lopez's famous posterior.

Of course, he also includes his signature "Jason Derulo" vocal tag.

Listen to Duke & Jones, Louis Theroux's "Jiggle Jiggle" ft. Jason Derulo Below:

Though "Jiggle Jiggle" has exploded in popularity, Theroux assured The New York Times he is not prepared to launch a rap career. The original rap was born in 2000 during an episode of his show Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends.

The rap got new life when he revisited it during an episode of Dimz' Chicken Shop Date. Then along came Duke & Jones, who transformed the audio into the viral smash that has taken over TikTok.

Theroux hit the studio to lay down the vocals you hear on Spotify and other streaming services. With Derulo on the track now, "Jiggle Jiggle" has become the sort of massive release no one could have likely expected more than two decades ago.