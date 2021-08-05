Jefferson Men Charged with Cocaine and Fentanyl Trafficking

A six-month investigation has led to the arrest of two men in Lincoln County, Maine for trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on Thursday announced the arrests of 46-year-old Gary Beverage and 49-year-old David Beal, both of Jefferson.

The MDEA and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine from a Jefferson residence for the past six months. Agents say out-of-state drug traffickers routinely traveled to Maine to deliver the drugs to Beverage and Beal.

The two men and others they recruited allegedly would sell the drugs throughout the Jefferson area. Agents also conducted undercover purchases of fentanyl and cocaine from Beverage and Beal during the investigation.

On Wednesday morning, MDEA agents along with Sheriff’s deputies and a Maine State Trooper arrested Beverage and Beal without incident at their residence on Martin Road in Jefferson.

Police say a search warrant resulted in the seizure of 153 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of fentanyl, $,5,600 in suspected drug proceeds and three firearms from Beverage’s bedroom. Agents found the residence fortified with wooden barricades at the entrances. There were also security cameras and warning systems to alert residents of intruders and law enforcement.

Both men were taken to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Agents say they have identified the out-of-state sources of the drugs and the investigation is ongoing. Additional charges and arrests are anticipated through the Grand Jury process.

If you have information about the illegal sale of drugs in this state, you are urged to contact the MDEA office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or calling the MDEA tip-line at 800-452-6457.