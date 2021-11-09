Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Swoons Over Leonardo DiCaprio in Viral Video, Amazon Billionaire Responds

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out a viral video of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos, the latest Astroworld update and more, below.

Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Swoons Over Leonardo DiCaprio in Viral Video

A clip of Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez completely losing her cool while meeting Leonardo DiCaprio has gone viral. With Bezos standing right next to her, she can be seen understandably fawning over the A-list star.

Naturally, the billionaire responded to the viral footage with a humorous tweet of his own:

Vin Diesel Wants Dwayne Johnson to Return to Fast & Furious Franchise

The beef between actors Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson hasn't exactly between a secret in Hollywood. However, Diesel recently extended an olive branch to Johnson by asking him to be in the next Fast & Furious movie.

Travis Scott and Live Nation Sued Following Astroworld Tragedy



Lawsuits are rolling in following the disastrous and deadly Astroworld festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured. Headliner Travis Scott has stated that he plans on refunding every attendee. He has also cancelled all his upcoming shows. (via TMZ)

Rust Crew Member Could Reportedly Lose Arm

A Rust crew member was apparently bit by a venomous snake while tearing down the set following the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The man was hospitalized after experiencing debilitating symptoms for days and now fears his arm might need to be amputated. (via Mirror)