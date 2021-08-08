Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, made startling claims regarding his daughter's health in new court filings.

On Friday (Aug. 6), Jamie's team filed new court documents with the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the notes, Jamie claims that Britney's current temporary personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, called him last month to suggest that the singer be put under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

“On July 9, 2021, I received a phone call from Ms. Montgomery,” the documents reportedly read. “During our call, Ms. Montgomery sounded very distraught and expressed how concerned she was about my daughter’s recent behavior and overall mental health. Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team and refused to even see some of her doctors.”

Jamie added that he is worried for his daughter and her well-being. Despite numerous allegations of abuse from Britney about her father, Jamie maintains that he "has dutifully and faithfully served as the conservator of his daughter's estate without any blemishes on his record."

In a statement to Variety, Montgomery's attorney, Laurieann Wright, said that it is she who has "concerns about Ms. Spears’ recent behavior and overall mental health." Due to privacy concerns, she said she will not discuss Britney's health publicly but noted that maintaining Jamie as the pop star's fiduciary is "having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health."

The statement added that Jamie has yet to resign as Britney's financial conservator, which is the reason why Montgomery is serving as her personal conservator in the first place.

“It is in Ms. Spears’ best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship," she continued.

Wright concluded her statement by denying that Montgomery told Jamie that Britney should be placed under a psychiatric hold.

“At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold. The concern that Ms. Montgomery did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call is that forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health."