Jamie Lynn Spears Says ‘You Have No Right To Assume Anything’ About Sister Britney Spears Amid #FreeBritney Movement

Jamie Lynn Spears has responded to concern regarding her sister Britney Spears' mental health and public assumptions about her well being.

On Tuesday (July 21), Jamie Lynn shared screenshots of tweets concerning mental health, including Halsey's support of those with bipolar disorder,

“No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing," the "Graveyard" singer wrote. "Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”

“If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence," Jamie Lynn quoted the 25-year-old hit-maker.

"If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public, we must learn to do the same," Jamie Lynn added.

"I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved," she added. "Sending all my love and prayers to all of you."

However, after one follower left a response in the comments that concerned Britney, Jamie Lynn clapped back.

“How about your sister's OBVIOUS mental illness? Why don’t you speak on that?" the Instagram user commented.

"You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters," Jamie Lynn fired back. "She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

