Jamie Lynn Spears' Good Morning America interview did not go over well with fans of Britney Spears.

On Wednesday (Jan. 12), Jamie Lynn, who is Britney's younger sister, appeared on the morning talk show to promote her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

During the interview, Jamie Lynn was asked about her relationship with her pop star sister. Jamie Lynn claimed that she knew only "little" about Britney's conservatorship when it first went into effect and said that she did not learn any more details about it over the years. (Britney's conservatorship began in 2008. At the time, Jamie Lynn was 17 and pregnant with her first child.)

Jamie Lynn also shared that she describes her sister's past behavior as "erratic," "paranoid" and "spiraling" in her new book. When asked what her sister's current state of mind might be, she responded, "I can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind."

The Zoey 101 star also claimed that she has "always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so."

Jamie Lynn also shared that she "went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family."

In June 2021, Britney testified in court that her family “did nothing” to help her when she was admitted to a mental health facility against her will by her father Jamie in 2019.

Jamie Lynn concluded her thoughts about Britney by saying that "love is still there" between her and her sister.

However, Britney appeared to shade the interview the day before it aired in an Instagram post.

"Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???" she captioned a photo of a typewriter.

Britney's fans didn't take too kindly to Jamie Lynn's interview after it aired, with many criticizing the singer-actress for doing a public sit-down interview before Britney could tell her own side of the story.

Many Britney fans don't particularly care for Jamie Lynn, who has reportedly resided on her sister's Destin, Fla. property for the last several years.

Some fans of the pop star believe that Jamie Lynn benefited from Britney's controversial conservatorship and are angry that she didn't speak up publicly about the way that her older sister was being treated at the time.

