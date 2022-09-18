Its Time For The Elks Soccer Shoot Competition In Presque Isle

Get to practicing this week

Are you ready to put your soccer shooting skills to the test? Boys and girls in the area will have a chance to compete in the annual competition hosted by the Elks Lodge.

Free event hosted by the Elks Lodge

The Presque Isle Elks Lodge 1954 is hosting their annual Elks Soccer Shoot competition on Sunday, September 25. This event will take place on the campus of University of Maine-Presque Isle on the field located behind Gentile Hall, and is free to all participants.

Calling all future soccer stars

There will be several divisions for both girls and boys at the 2022 Elks Soccer Shoot. Divisions will include an under 8 division, 8-9 year–old division, 10-11 year–old division, and 12–13-year-old division. The winners of each division will advance to the Maine Elks Northern District Soccer Shoot on October 9 in Bangor.

Need more info?

Registration for the Presque Isle competition is free and will begin at 9:00 a.m., the day of the event, and the competition will begin at 10:00 a.m. Remember, registration is free. Trophies will be awarded to the winners and runners-up of each division. The Elks Lodge will be grilling hot dogs and serving drinks and chips to participants and spectators, all free of charge.

Come on out and enjoy the Presque Isle Elks Soccer Shoot competition on Sunday the 25th. For more information, contestants and participants are asked to call the Presque Isle Elks Lodge at 764-0985. To learn more about the Elks Soccer Shoot program and others, click this link. Good luck to all the participants.