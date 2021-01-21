It Wasn’t The Jackpot But A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold In Maine

If you had been dreaming about how you'd spend hundreds of millions of dollars after winning the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, it's time to put those dreams on hold. The winning Powerball ticket was sold in Maryland and someone there will claim a whopping $731 million as their prize. But with Powerball, there are some consolations. Including a chance to win a million bucks even without matching all of the numbers. According to WMTW, that high-end consolation prize happened in Maine, with a $1 million dollar winning ticket being sold in the state.

Getty Images

The winner nor the location of where they bought the ticket has even revealed yet. Typically, the winner of a large sum of money may be kept under wraps, but people are always intrigued as to WHERE that winning ticket was sold. Was it at your favorite corner store? In your hometown? Was it your uncle? The curiosity of who and where never stops when it comes to money.

The reality is it may take a few days to find out where in Maine the ticket was sold. Maine saw several winners of more than $1 million dollars in 2020, most from the Tri-State Megabucks drawings. That included a $5 million dollar winner in March, with the winning ticket sold at the Brunswick Hannaford location. Another $3 million dollar winner was crowned in October, with the winning ticket sold in Wiscasset.

By the way, if you haven't checked that Powerball ticket you bought because you assumed you've lost, check again. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 40-53-60-68-69 with the Powerball at 22. Power Play was 3x.