This House has Amazing Views on Echo Lake, Presque Isle, Maine

If you’re looking for houses on a lake in Presque Isle, look no further. How amazing is this place right on the south side of Echo Lake.

The views are what you want when you think of a place on the lake in northern Maine. If you look at a map, it’s not too far from Aroostook State Park.

The price is $350,000 with three bedrooms and two baths in this 2,820 Sq Ft home. This is a place where you can live year-round. Plenty of room for the family and to entertain.

The open floor plan gives you so much room to roam with a kitchen to cook up all the County favorites.

You can check out a 3D tour of this amazing place + more information at Redfin.com.

Echo Lake