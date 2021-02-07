Is Shailene Woodley Engaged to Aaron Rodgers?

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers engaged?

On Saturday (February 6), during the televised NFL Honors Awards, the Green Bay Packers player made the big announcement that he got engaged

During his acceptance speech for the AP Most Valuable Player award, Rodgers thanked numerous loved ones, including "my fiancée."

Rodgers said that despite the chaos of 2020, the past year wasn't all that bad for him. "I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career," he said during his acceptance speech.

While he didn't name Woodley specifically, many are wondering if that's who he was talking about.

Last week, media outlets reported that the Divergent actress and quarterback were in a long-distance relationship

"They have kept things private and low key," a source told E! News. "They have seen each other and been in touch. They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

Rodgers broke up with his longtime girlfriend Danica Patrick in July 2020 after two years of dating. Woodley was previously seeing professional rugby player Ben Volavola, according to multiple reports. The pair reportedly split in April 2020.