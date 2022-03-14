Is it March in Mapleton or Arendelle? I Can’t Tell The Difference

A little bit of everything this weekend

March in northern Maine is a time of year when anything is possible when it comes to the weather. The sunlight begins to hang around longer each day and a glimmer of hope for better weather ahead comes in the form of a 45 degrees day.

Mapleton, ME on Sunday morning March 13, 2022. The morning after a daylong storm system brining mix precipitation. Mapleton, ME on Sunday morning March 13, 2022. The morning after a daylong storm system brining mix precipitation. loading...

Gross. The conditions were gross

We know that each year we cannot fall for the tricks that mother nature plays on us around here. For each day of sunshine and warmer temperatures, are 2 more days of shoveling and laying out sand. Over the weekend Aroostook County saw a weather system come in and make a little bit of a mess, depending on where you live.

Sunday morning March 13 in Mapleton, ME Sunday morning March 13 in Mapleton, ME loading...

Does anyone else have a sore back?

The system brought a mix bag of rain, snow, and freezing rain, followed by powerful winds and gusts. Waking up Sunday morning was more of a chore than a pleasure, knowing that shoveling and cleaning off the vehicles was ahead of me. When I went to let the dog outside, I looked around and wondered if Elsa had come through with her magical forces and placed me in the middle of her frozen enchanted land. The clocks did spring ahead overnight, so I knew in my head that spring was closer than it looked outside.

An open area in Mapleton, ME the morning after a storm mix An open area in Mapleton, ME the morning after a storm mix loading...

Is it January or March? I can't tell

It can be difficult to tell if we are approaching springtime or are we in the primetime of winter? The calendar says that warmer and brighter days are ahead, but that doesn’t take away from the craziness that can come to us in March. Life in northern Maine and New Brunswick can be frustrating at times, and March is right up there as a discouraging time of year. It was just 10 years ago in 2012, when the state saw a week full of record high temperatures, with Caribou recording a record high of 75 degrees on March 21. While we don't see anything like that in the near future, it's not impossible!