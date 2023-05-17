So, last night, I'm cruising through Lewiston, minding my own business, when something catches my eye in the rear-view mirror. And let me tell you, it got me wondering, "Is this thing legal?"

Here, I'll show you.

Now, don't get me wrong, what I saw was pretty badass, but it also seemed kind of dangerous. Naturally, my curiosity got the best of me. What did I discover? That these spikey things are called, decorative lug nut covers.

They also come in an endless variety, like a lug nut fashion show.

Normally you see these on big semi-trucks and I thought that since they are pointed out beyond the edge, they could cause damage to other vehicles? However, that's not really a concern.

According to Echo Press, these bad boys are actually legal in Maine.

So you can now rest easy knowing that you can fancy up your wheels with these lug nut covers without breaking any laws.

The only time this could be illegal is if the company you drive for prohibits lug nut covers, other than that keep rollin' with the homies, in style.

