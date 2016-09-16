On Thursday, October 6, local author, business professor and experienced family caregiver Dr. Ethelle Lord will be on hand at the Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. to discuss and sign copies of her book, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Coaching: Taking a Systems Approach to Creating an Alzheimer/Dementia Friendly Healthcare Workforce.

Dr. Lord, who lives in Mapleton, is the founding president of the International Caregivers Association. She has first-hand experience in dementia care with her husband who was officially diagnosed with vascular dementia in the fall of 1999. Lord coaches individuals, families and professionals who provide dementia care. Through personal experience, she says she realized the great need for the importance of adopting a universal standard in training and delivering dementia care by professionals and family caregivers.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Coaching: Taking a Systems Approach to Creating an Alzheimer/Dementia Friendly Healthcare Workforce. took shape over a decade of experience, research, and teaching others how to first provide care in the home and then care for someone who is placed in a care facility. The 424-page book reveals the five types of caregivers, the caregiver fatigue timeline and more. It's available from Tate Publishing.

The Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library, located at 39 Second Street in Presque Isle, was founded in 1908 with a mission of providing quality materials and services in a comfortable and open environment. The library strives to enhance lifelong learning and personal growth while fostering a community connection. For more information on this event, the library or its programs and services, please call 764-2571 or visit their Facebook page, Twitter feed, or website .