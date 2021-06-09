Incredible Story And Purpose Behind New Houlton Business

We all know that dogs have been forever called man’s best friend and throughout the pandemic dog adoptions increased because more people wanted to have a companion during lockdowns. In our area there were several pets adopted and there is a new service that will help you train your new four-legged friend.

Purpose Pups LLC in Houlton is now open and hosting a grand opening this Saturday June 12 from noon until 5:00 pm. The family-owned business specializes in full-service dog training and several Elite Dog Trainings solutions. Tyler Jones is the trainer for Purpose Pups which is owned by his parents David and Helen Jones. David is a retired Navy veteran and Helen has been a children's disability advocate for over 40 years.

Meet Tyler Jones:

What’s behind the name?

Purpose Pups name is not incidental. P.U.R.P.O.S.E. Provide Useful Reliable Partnerships Our Society Employs. If you’ve ever adopted a pet for general purposes or for therapeutic reasons then you know that the intention behind the name is spot on.

But there’s got to be more to the story?

Yes, there is more to the story of Purpose Pups and how the business came into realization. It's a great story of redemption and a reminder that even when you get knocked down in life there’s always a chance to get back up and keep fighting. Tyler came up with the idea for Purpose Pups while in the NEADS (National Education for Assistance Dog Services) Prison Pup program. After being sentenced to 9 years for a nonviolent marijuana crime Tyler was able to receive excess of 7,000 hours of positive reinforcement-based training.

Take on Tyler's attitude

At a time in life when many people would give up or continue on the same journey, Tyler made the choice to better himself. He hit the ground running with his vision of Purpose Pups. As you can see, he is well versed in dog training had has his animal trainer certifications from the Department of Labor.

Purpose Pups can train your dog for obedience training, loose leash walking and command response. In my opinion, the most valuable service Tyler offers our area is Service Dog Training. This is a huge need in Aroostook County right now and with adoptions on the rise there is a need for this specification. Tyler can work with service dogs, emotional support dogs, therapy dogs, and much more.

Get our free mobile app

For more information stop by Purpose Pups at 70 Bangor Street in Houlton or follow Purpose Pups LLC Facebook page. A complete list of services are available at the Purpose Pups website