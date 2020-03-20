Income Tax Filing Deadline Moved to July 15 From April 15

By Martin Crutsinger AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has announced that the deadline for filing U.S. income taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15.

Mnuchin tweeted Thursday morning that at President Donald Trump's direction, "we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15.

All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.