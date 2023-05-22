Humane Society in Maine Reminds You How Easy It is to Burn Your Dog’s Paws

We all know what happens when you leave a dog in a hot car but don't forget about the pavement.

Vets say on a 90-degree day, the temperature of the pavement can reach 150 degrees. At Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston Maine, vet tech Julia Armstrong explains,

Dogs have a little footpad like our palms that is all very tender skin. It’s meant to be walked on, but it’s not meant to be on sizzling hot ground.

How can you tell, since you have shoes on and your dog doesn't? Touch the sidewalk or parking lot with the back of your hand or your bare feet. If it's uncomfortable for you, it is for your dog too! So how hot is too hot, especially for puppies who haven't toughened up those paws yet? This sign is a great guide from the Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston Maine

It's not just sidewalks and parking lots. Remember this soldier who carried his German Shepard partner eight miles to avoid burning his paws?

What can you do to avoid hurting your dog's paws?

Walk when it's cooler outside and try to pick grassy areas. Shady parts are your friend. Be sure to check your dog’s paw pads daily for any signs of damage and wash his paws frequently. If you see a problem, or if your dog is acting strangely, be sure to take them to the vet to see how bad the injury is. If you wash and moisturize their paws at the same time you check them, you’re doing three things to help protect your dog’s paws at once. Help your dog out this summer!