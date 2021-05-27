How Your Kids Can Bowl For Free in Maine All Summer Long

Summertime Skills

Instead of hearing the kids complain that they're bored this summer, why not hook them up with a new hobby of bowling?

While bowling is fun for the occasional family adventure or date night, the sport takes real skill. And how does one improve a skill? Practice, practice, practice!

Kids Bowl Free Program

Thanks to the nationwide Kids Bowl Free program there are a handful of bowling alleys that will allow kids to come in and bowl up to 2 games per day at no charge all summer long!

So, what's the catch?

There is none! All you have to do is sign your child up under your local bowling alley on the Kids Bowl Free website. Each week they'll send you coupons so your child can get their bowl on at no cost to you!

Bowling Locations

There are 7 bowling centers in Maine that are welcoming this awesome program:

Augusta

1-7-10 Bowling & Entertainment Center

Brewer

Bangor-Brewer Lanes

Brunswick

Yankee Lanes of Brunswick

Hallowell

Sparetime Bowling

Newport

Newport Entertainment Center

Portland

Sparetime Portland

Skowhegan

Central Maine Family Fun Bowl

To sign up your child and to get all the details on this program visit the Kids Bowl Free website here.

