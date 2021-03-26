How All Mainers Can Pre Register For The COVID-19 Vaccination Today

As the State of Maine continues to vaccinate thousands of Mainers a day for COVID-19, more and more people will become eligible for it. If you are one of the Mainers that currently is not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, you can pre-register right now so when it's your turn, the state can contact you and provide you with your options.

As of March 23, people in Maine age 50 or older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning April 19, Mainers 16 and over will be eligible for the vaccine, but those people can begin the process today with Maine's Pre-Registration & Appointment System.

By filling out some information online, including contact information, you'll be notified of your options for getting the vaccine when it's your turn. I went through the process myself and it took just a minute.

You will need access to an email address to pre register, but it's 2021, so you likely have that covered. If for some reason you have issues with registering online or don't have an email address, you can call the Maine COVID-19 Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or on weekends 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hit the link below to begin your COVID-19 vaccination pre registration.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.