Prepare to be amazed by the TikTok Ratatouille musical, find out how to watch the special while it's available.

On Friday (January 1) the musical premiered and is only available through Sunday (January 3). Fans can purchase tickets for as little as $5, however, the production asks that you donate what you can. The show's proceeds benefiting the Actors Fund Charity. Purchase your virtual ticket here.

The musical features an all-star cast of celebrities and Broadway superstars. Tituss Burgess portrays Remy while Adam Lambert plays Emile, Remy's brother. Wayne Brady portrays their father, Django. Andrew Barth Feldman portrays Alfredo Linguini, the chef who discovers Remy. Emily In Paris star Ashley Park is his love interest and master chef, Colette Tatou.

The concept for the musical came about in August of 2020 after a TikTok user, school teacher Emily Jacobsen, created a song dedicated to Remy the rat from the 2007 Disney and Pixar film, Ratatouille. Shortly after she posted the song, others began to join in and create musical numbers centered around the various characters from the film. An idea for a musical was born.

Surprisingly, Disney did not have a problem with the creation that is based on their characters. “Although we do not have development plans for the title, we love when our fans engage with Disney stories,” the company said in a statement according to the L.A. Times. “We applaud and thank all of the online theater makers for helping to benefit the Actors Fund in this unprecedented time of need.”