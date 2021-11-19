Redditors Share How to Upset Mainers in One Sentence and They’re Not Wrong

Recently posted to r/Maine on Reddit, "Piss off r/Maine in one sentence" and boy did it blow up.

You see, us Mainers can be sensitive about some things. It's all rooted in pride, and I can say that as a lifelong resident.

And yes, as someone that has been alive and thus lived here for 31 years I am more of a Mainer than someone who has lived here for 40 years. I'll die on that hill.

From our food choices and exports to the out-of-staters, these responses hit a bit too close to home. Hey, you gotta laugh at yourself once in a while, right?

