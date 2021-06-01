Can You Believe in Gadgets to Keep Sharks Away? Mark Zuckerberg Does!

Do you believe the hype behind the Sharkbanz bracelet? Apparently, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, does according to yahoo.com. The bracelet is supposed to emit an electromagnetic current that keeps the sharks away from you. Zuckerberg was spotted wearing one while surfing on his hydrofoil surfboard in Kauai, Hawaii. Should you rush out to buy one for your next trip to Wallis Sands Beach or Hampton Beach or any beach here on the Seacoast, I know one way to guarantee you don’t get attacked by sharks. Stay on the beach. But seriously Zuckerberg the founder of Fb is a smart guy and one of the richest people in the world, maybe he's onto something because he does surf a lot.

Can a Device Really Keep the Sharks Away?

This might be the only tech device my wife hasn’t asked for this year. She is a computer geek and loves all things, techie. The Sharkbanz bracelet retails for $84 according to reporting by yahoo.com. Zuckerberg isn’t the only one trying the device. Former President Obama has been seen with one also,

Does it Really Work?

I don’t know much about gadgets, but I am skeptical that a bracelet with magnets can keep sharks away from me in the ocean. I look a lot like a seal from below. I haven’t seen the scientific data, nor would I know how to read it. According to yahoo.com, a 16-year old was bitten by a shark while wearing the Sharkbanz back in 2016. The co-founder of Sharkbanz Nathan Garrison said the attack was an “anomaly” according to reporting by the news outlet. Isn’t ANY shark bite attack an anomaly? For now, I will stick to wading into my ankles.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.