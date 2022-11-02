How to Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift is hitting the road in 2023!
It's been five years since Swift's last full tour, and Swifties are poised and ready to snatch up The Eras Tour tickets, which you can get here on StubHub.
The Eras Tour will encompass everything from Lover to Folklore and Evermore, as well as the re-recorded albums Swift has released over the past few years, plus her latest record-breaker, Midnights.
Swift's last tour was the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, according to Consequence.
Swift's Lover album was initially going to be supported with a tour called Lover Fest, but the tour run was canceled due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's everything we know about Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, below.
Who Is Opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour?
Paramore will help Swift kick off the tour, and a group of other famous Swift friends and up-and-coming female artists are taking over the duty for the rest of the tour.
Other openers include GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, HAIM, beabadoobee, girl in red, and OWENN.
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Dates Revealed:
The tour kicks off March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz., where Paramore is set to open alongside rising star GAYLE.
The Eras Tour will see Swift take on stadiums across the U.S., before wrapping up in Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium.
Here are the full list of The Eras Tour dates:
March 17 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
March 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
April 1 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
April 2 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
April 15 – Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
April 22 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium
April 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
April 29 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 6 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
May 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 13 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 19 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
May 20 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
May 26 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
May 27 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
June 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
June 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
June 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
June 17 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium
June 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
July 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium
July 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium
July 15 – Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High
July 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
July 29 – Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s Stadium
Aug. 4 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 5 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
How to Get Tickets to The Eras Tour:
Registration for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan pre-sale is now open, and will close Nov. 9.
Fans who receive a pre-sale code will be able to purchase tickets at 10AM local venue time Nov. 15, with prices ranging from $49 to $449. There will also be VIP packages available starting at $199 up to $899.
Another pre-sale, called the TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale, will be held for previous Lover Fest ticket purchasers.
Capital One cardholders will also have special access to tickets from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17.
General public on-sale begins Nov. 18 at 10AM local venue time.