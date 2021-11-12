Swifties can now get the full Taylor Swift Red era re-release experience with a limited edition Starbucks drink.

Fans can now reminiscence over the newly released Red: Taylor's Version album while enjoying a cup of coffee at Starbucks locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“We are never, ever, ever getting a regular caramel latte again," Starbucks tweeted to announce their partnership with the Grammy-winning pop superstar. Fans can now order "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version," which is a grande caramel nonfat latte.

Fans can order the drink starting today in stores, drive-thrus and via the Starbucks mobile order app. Simply select the Taylor card on the app and click "order now" to order the drink for pickup or delivery. The drink collaboration will be available through Jan. 3.

The drink also comes in its very own sticker which reads "Taylor's Version."

Starbucks is celebrating the re-release of Swift's 2012 hit record by solely playing Taylor Swift music in its stores, including revamped Red album. You can also listen to their "It's Red Season" Spotify playlist here.

If you need to get a special Swiftie in your life a gift for the holidays, you can now purchase a Starbucks e-gift card with Swift's lyrics on it. The card reads: “Autumn Leaves Falling Down.”

Starbucks' official Twitter account is also getting in on the Red action. Their Twitter bio currently reads, "Try Taylor's favorite drink," alongside a red scarf emoji.