Did You Know Ticks Have Nests? Here’s Where To Find Them in Maine

Ticks are dumb. They carry diseases, spread them, jump on your pets, and climb inside your skin. There isn't a human on this earth that would say, "Ticks are so cool."

My cat, Charli Benedict Cumberbatch is now an outdoors cat, only during the day and recently when he came home after frolicking in the meadows, he had the teeny tiniest tick under his eyelid. It looked like a spec of sand, but it was indeed a tiny tick.

But are ticks like bird? Or spiders? My question is, do they have nests?

A new article put out by USA Today, states that where ever the ticks are, it's almost certain that their nests are nearby. Wait, what? You're telling me that ticks do have nests? I don't know about you but this absolutely makes my skin crawl.

Want to know what they look like? It's disgusting. They are gelatinous clusters, almost resembling caviar. To me, they appear to look like frog eggs and are far from pretty and are likely to evoke a sense of unease!

If I came across a tick nest, I would feel complete dread.

As you know ticks pose a huge threat to both humans and pets because of what they carry. The bacteria, viruses, and parasites that they spread are terrible.

As the article goes on to say, tick nests don't really look like nests at all, not in the conventional sense at least.

I found a video on YouTube that shows how a tick reproduces and the clump of eggs that comes out of the tick is exactly what the "nest" appears to look like.



Female ticks do not make nests but instead choose to lay their eggs in various locations of their preference. So it's not really a nest but a collection of eggs.

Normally the spots tick nests are located in are soft places like soil patches or in between blades of grass.

