5 Tips to Beat Your Smartphone Addiction Right Now

Tech addiction is real! According to Reviews.org, Americans check their phones every five-and-a-half minutes, or 262 times a day.

But it should be easy to put our phones away and live in the moment, right?

Wrong!

Living in the modern world, our smartphones have become powerful devices that connect us to work, school, relationships and entertainment — i.e. basically everything.

We can’t stop repetitiously cycling through notifications or endlessly scrolling social media, and the FOMO (fear of missing out) only drives our device dependence.

Fortunately, despite the staggering statistics, smartphone addiction — sometimes colloquially known as "nomophobia," the fear of being without a mobile phone — is treatable.

How to Break Your Smartphone Addiction:

As reported by The Telegraph, one key factor in recovery and breaking smartphone addiction is to simply be aware of the problem.

Conscious behaviors such as setting limits for time-sucking apps, silencing notifications and not sleeping with your phone near your bed can help break the urge to tap into the hypnotic glow of your screen repeatedly.

Mindful usage is a surefire way to break smartphone addiction, but here are five more tips to try:

1. Set Your Phone to Airplane Mode

When having dinner or spending time with family and friends, turn on airplane mode. This seems like a no-brainer, but having dead silence at your dinner table will not only keep you from being distracted, it will also keep your company from being tempted to scroll as well.

2. Create a Longer Passcode

This annoying additional step may be all it takes to keep you from wanting to browse your Instagram at all hours of the night.

3. Download Helpful Apps

It seems a bit counterintuitive to use an app to limit your app usage, but there are plenty of apps that can help you bolster self-control. Here are some PopCrush favorites: Space, Flipd, Screentime

4. Set Your Screen to Black and White

Life online looks less brilliant and tempting when it’s in black and white, making the idea of living in color (i.e. IRL) much more appealing.

5. Put a Hairband Around Your Device

This sounds like a trick our grandmothers would have conjured up, but it works. Adding a hairband around the center of your phone will allow you to still make phone calls; however, it'll also keep you from mindlessly scrolling.