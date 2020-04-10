Why Is Everyone Baking Homemade Bread During the Coronavirus Quarantine?

If you're like us, then you've definitely noticed that nearly everyone you know is suddenly baking their own homemade bread during the coronavirus quarantine.

As we continue to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are very limited options for activities and people have turned to cooking and baking as a way to pass the time. After all, there are only so many memes to laugh at and TikTok videos to watch. As a result, social media feeds are filled with photos of muffins, banana bread, scones and sourdough. A LOT of sourdough. (Even Lorde is baking!)

First order of business: Why, exactly, is everyone making their own bread during the coronavirus quarantine?

The answer is pretty simple: There's nothing else to do. Since we're all stuck at home and going to the grocery store has now become a health hazard, it also makes people feel good to make something with their own hands as the act of baking bread gives them a sense of control at a time when we’re all feeling a little helpless.

There are also few things as simple, yet satisfying, as freshly baked bread. It makes people believe feel like they've accomplished something great and some even say it's a form of therapy as it takes their minds off what's going on.

What is a sourdough starter?

Before baking their own sourdough loaf, most people are creating "sourdough starters" and sharing their journeys on social media. According to the website A Couple Cooks, a sourdough starter "is a fermented dough filled with natural, wild yeast and a bacteria called lactobacilli. The starter is what makes sourdough bread rise."

What do I need to make a sourdough starter?

150 grams of warm water

150 grams all-purpose flour

1 jar or sealable container

How do I make my own sourdough starter?

You simply need to mix flour and water together in a jar until it looks like a thick paste (texture should be similar to peanut butter). Then, you'll need to cover your container with a lid, plastic wrap or a towel to keep all the moisture in before letting it sit at room temperature (70-80 degrees) on your kitchen counter.

For the next few days, you'll need to "feed" the starter so it can grow stronger. You have to remove nearly half of the mix (80 grams) and add 100 grams of water and 100 grams of flour to it before mixing it again. Leave it uncovered for about an hour before setting it aside until the next day.

Repeat these steps for five to six days until it's gooey, bubbly and quicker to rise up your jar.

How do I bake my own bread?

You can watch a step-by-step tutorial on how to bake your own bread, below:

Happy baking!