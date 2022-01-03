How Mainers Can Honor Betty White by Helping Animals on 1/17

No one loved animals more than Betty White, so the best way to honor her life would be to help homeless dogs and cats in your area.

What is the #bettywhitechallenge

You may have seen this on social media. They're calling it the #bettywhitechallenge. On January 17, Betty would have been 100 years old. Unfortunately, she passed away before she could reach that amazing milestone. But there is a way we can all still celebrate her birthday in a way that I'm sure would have made her smile big.

The challenge is to donate at least $5 to a local animal shelter organization in your community. That money will help feed homeless animals, as they wait for their forever homes, or buy some toys for them to play with. Generally, it will just make their lives better while they're staying in the shelter.

How can we take part?

I've put together a list of some of the shelters in our area, with links to their websites, to make it easier for you to donate. Just think. If every Mainer donated $5, it would be an amazing tribute to an incredible woman. Most of these organizations have pets up for adoption so, if you're thinking about adding a furry family member to your household, check out the pictures of the dogs and cats they have available, while you're on their website.

I can't afford to donate much. Is that okay?

Of course, it is! This is not about making a grand gesture. It's just about acknowledging the work of an amazing woman who spent her life helping animals. Consider donating whatever you can afford.

