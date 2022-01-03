How Boba Fett Became An Icon With Two Minutes of Screentime

There are lots of memorable character in Star Wars. But few have become more iconic, more famous, and more beloved with less screen time than Boba Fett. Before The Book of Boba Fett, before the spinoff novels and video games and comics, there was just the three original Star Wars movies, where Boba Fett only appears for a couple of minutes, and speaks just a handful of lines.

So how did he go from a glorified cameo (followed by a very anticlimactic demise in a big sand monster) to a pop culture legend? That’s the subject of our latest Star Wars video. We examine Boba’s role in The Empire Strikes Back, his roots in Western mythology and bounty hunter characters, explore his incredible character design, his fascinating behind-the-scenes origin, his appearances in Return of the Jedi, the Expanded Universe, and the Star Wars prequels. Watch it below:

If you liked that video about Boba Fett’s tiny role in the old Star Wars movies and how he became a legend anyway, check out more of our videos below, including the Easter eggs in the Book of Boba Fett trailer, the Easter eggs in the Star Wars: Visions anime films, and what would have happened if Darth Vader had killed Emperor Palpatine instead of following him. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

