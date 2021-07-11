RCMP Investigating Theft of Scooter in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, New Brunswick

Saint-Leonard RCMP is looking for information about a scooter stolen June 27 from a wooded area near Sirois road in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, New Brunswick.

Officials said they believe the scooter was taken around midnight on Sunday, June 27, 2021

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the black 2018 Honda NPS5. The scooter has a pink gas tank to help identify it.

The license plate number is MBD 728 with a vehicle identification code JH2AS5829JK500175.

Contact the Saint-Leonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information about the theft of the scooter or if you saw the scooter on June 27 in the evening. You can also reach out anonymously with the Crime Stoppers toll free number at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Additional easy to contact Crime Stoppers is with the P# Mobile App. Email tips to www.crimenb.ca.

Canadian Red Cross Helps Couple after Coldstream Fire

A house fire late Friday night in Coldstream, New Brunswick displaced two adults on McBurney Road.

There were no injuries in the blaze that destroyed the home, said Dan Bedell, Communications Director, Atlantic Canadian Red Cross.

Bidell said the two individuals are being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross in Woodstock, New Brunswick. Volunteers are helping the two with emergency lodging and food. Financial assistance is also helping provide some other basics.

The community of Coldstream, New Brunswick is approximately 30 kilometers northeast (about 19 miles) from Woodstock, New Brunswick.

You can follow the Canadian Red Cross on Twitter @CanRedCrossATL, @CanRedCrossNB.

