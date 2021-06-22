House Fire Destroys Home, Etna, Maine

A fire in Etna, Maine destroyed a man's home Monday afternoon, but he and his dog made it out safely.

A passerby spotted the fire at 65 Family Circle Road around 3:45 p.m. and called 9-1-1. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from three of four walls and the roof of the mobile home.

Crews from Carmel, Newport, Plymouth, Newburg, and Hermon assisted the Etna Volunteer Fire Department in knocking down the blaze within 20 minutes. WABI reports crews were concerned about flames reaching a large propane tank behind the home. Windy, dry conditions were also a factor and firefighters had to put out some hot spots in the tree line surrounding the property. Fire Chief Timothy Hall said nobody was injured. The man lost most of his personal belongings. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Etna Volunteer Fire and Rescue

The Etna Volunteer Fire and Rescue is located at 402 Stage Road in Etna, Maine. You can cintact them by their phone number at (207) 269 - 2911. You can also reach out to them by email. Send any messages or questions to etnafire5201@gmail.com. The department is made up of volunteer firefighters serving the local community. They have an updated Facebook where they post press releases and photos of recent fires and rescue. Their Facebook page also has many articles and photos of local events in the town and surrounding area. They say on their Facebook page “We are a group of people that want to give back to the community by being part of the fire service.”