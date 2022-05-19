Guilty Plea in Federal Court

A 40-year-old Houlton, Maine man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, May 18, 2022 to being a felon in possession of firearms. U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee made the announcement.

Search Warrant in Houlton, Maine

Court records show that a search warrant was executed in September 2020 by the Maine Game Warden Service and the Houlton Police Department at the home of Daniel Tyce. “Tyce admitted to being a felon and that he was in possession of firearms.”

Items Seized in the Home and Truck

Multiple items were seized inside the home including ammo and a shotgun. Also seized from a truck used by Tyce was a shotgun, rounds of ammo and magazines, and a pistol with a stabilizing brace. Law Enforcement said Tyce is “prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions in New Jersey.”

Sentencing and Guidelines

Daniel Tyce faces a $250,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison, with three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report. Tyce will be sentenced by a federal district judge who will consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Multiple Agencies Involved in the Investigation

Many agencies were involved in investigating the case, including the Maine Warden Service, the Houlton Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

This news story will be posted with updates when more information is available and released. Look for any additional details on social media, on the homepage and on the app.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.