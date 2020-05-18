Houlton Man Faces Charges after High Speed Police Chase

A Houlton man is facing charges after a high-speed chase on the Maine Turnpike Saturday afternoon.

State Troopers say they attempted to stop 43-year-old Michael Pierce’s car in Sabattus but he refused.

Police say the pursuit reached speeds of 120 miles per hour with the car weaving in and out of the breakdown lane before troopers stopped the car in Falmouth.

Pierce was charged with eluding a police officer, driving to endanger and operating after his driver's license was suspended.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail. Police say Pierce had two passengers in the car, which was registered in North Carolina. They were not charged.