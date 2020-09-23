Houlton International Airport Awarded $4.4 Million

Houlton International Airport has been awarded a total of $4.4 million to reconfigure its existing taxiway through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program and the CARES Act.

Senator Susan Collins, who serves as chair of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, said “In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Houlton International Airport—a vital part of Aroostook County’s infrastructure—is struggling to make ends meet given the sharp downturn in passenger traffic.”

Senator Collins went on to say, “This investment in its infrastructure will help ensure that it continues to serve as an engine of job creation and an essential piece of our transportation network after this crisis has passed.”