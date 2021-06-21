Houlton Farms Dairy Jug is Back in Presque Isle

There are few things in summer better than a trip to Houlton Farms Dairy. If you've ever been to Houlton Farms Dairy bar you have pulled in to the parking lot while looking at the big milk jug! The signature milk jug is a landmark on the drive through downtown Presque Isle.

Many people took notice in the spring that the giant milk jug at the Presque Isle location had gone missing. Even though anything is possible, you can rest assured that the milk carton was not stolen from the property in the middle of the night. That would be a rather impressive feat to pull off.

It appears that the milk carton was taken to get a fresh paint job. In recent days many have pointed out that the jug has reappeared! The colors have been freshened and I think the it came out great. Now that we have officially hit the summer season, I think it's a great time for a trip to Houlton Farms Dairy bar.

What is your go to treat at HFD? This authors opinion is that you can never go wrong with the lemon freeze. This treat works on any day and you don't have to worry about melting. I'm not going to give away any secrets here, if you want to know what is in a lemon freeze then you need to drive to Houlton Farms Dairy yourself. Nice touch by adding the American flag.

Great work done by the team that got the job done. A fresh paint job on the milk jug gives the north end of main street a feeling of "normalcy" coming back to our lives. Have a great week, everybody!

