Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party Is Coming To Bangor

3 days of non-stop action is coming to the Cross Insuarance Center this fall!

Looking for a fun event that the whole family can enjoy? We found just the thing you are looking for!

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will make a 3-day stop in Bangor at the Cross Insurance Center, October 20-October 22nd, for four big shows!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Bangor for the first time ever! Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark!

4 big shows over 3 big days!

Friday, October 20th at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 21st at 12:30pm

Saturday, October 21st at 7:30pm

Sunday, October 22nd at 2:30pm

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot, plus the all-new Gunkster, all hit the floor with monster truck competitions and battles.

Event performances will also feature a dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross!

Get your tickets now at Ticketmaster, or at the Maine Credit Unions Box Office during venue hours

Price Level 1: $54.00

Price Level 1 (Kids): $29.00

Price Level 2: $39.00

Price Level 2 (Kids): $19.00

Price Level 3: $29.00

Price Level 3 (Kids): $14.00

Kids Tickets are for ages 2 to 12.

Door Times:Friday – 6:30 PM / Saturday – 11:30 AM / Saturday – 6:30 PM / Sunday – 1:30 PM

You enter the venue through the Renewal by Andersen Entrance (formerly the Southwest Entrance)