Can You Write A Letter To The Owner Of The Home You Want To Buy?

Over the last year, many people made the decision to purchase a different home. For some, it was because they realized (after spending A LOT more time at home) that their family had outgrown their current home. For others, their job had gone remote and they realized there was no real benefit to living close to an office that they rarely visited. Still others decided it was finally time to become first-time homeowners.

Whatever the reason for the purchase, nearly all found the 2020 / 2021 housing market to be as cut-throat as the final round of the World Poker Tournament.

If you’ve been in the market, you’ve probably heard that you should submit a letter with your offer. The letter, addressed to the seller, should talk about how much you love the home and why living there would benefit your family. It has a big yard for the kids to play in, it is located in a quiet neighborhood, it is close to your workplace, it is just down the road from the kid's school, etc.

While it probably wouldn’t make much of a difference in a market where people are bidding $10,000 and $20,000 over asking on a $200,000 home, but it is worth a shot, right?

Well, according to a realtor I was recently talking with, this practice is actually a big no-no.

According to the Washington Post, the National Association of Realtors explained that these “love letters” could seem like a good idea that may sway some buyers to accept your offer, but there are concerns the letters could violate the fair housing act.

Yes, sellers are able to accept whatever offer they like, but they are still prohibited from discriminating based on race, country of origin, sexual orientation, familial status, etc.

So, sending or accepting these letters open yourself up to all kinds of lawsuits.