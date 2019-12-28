Homeowner Holds Fugitive at Gunpoint
WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — A Maine homeowner held a fugitive at gunpoint after finding him hiding in a shed on the property.
Maine News Center reports that 34-year-old Daniel Spooner was held at gunpoint Friday morning until authorities arrived.
Police say Spooner fled a crash after a high-speed chase with a child in his car. He was charged with eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and endangering the welfare of a child.
Spooner was being held without bail Friday at the Cumberland County jail and is not expected to appear in court until Monday. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app