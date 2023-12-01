Holiday TV Shows – Friday December 1st

Hooray for the Weekend! Here are the Holiday TV Shows in the Bangor area on Friday, December 1st.

Here's a sneak preview for Saturday December 2nd - Reindeer in Here at 8 p.m. on CBS followed by Robbie the Reindeer in Hooves of Fire at 9 p.m. and Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe at 9:30 p.m.

TBN

8 p.m. - TBN Presents: A Bocelli Family Christmas

9 p.m. - Christmas From the Mountain Top with the Bocellis

9:30 pm. - TBN Presents: A Bocelli Family Christmas

10:30 p.m. - Christmas From the Mountain Top with the Bocellis

Lifetime

6 p.m. - The Christmas Edition

8 p.m. - The Holiday

11:15 p.m. - Blending Christmas

Nickelodeon

7:30 p.m. - A Loud House Christmas

AMC

9:30 p.m. - Four Christmases

11:30 p.m. - Fred Claus

Paramount

8 p.m. - Bad Santa

10 p.m. - Scrooged

FX

8 p.m. - Frozen

10 p.m. - Frozen II

Hallmark

6 p.m. - Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

8 p.m. - My Norwegian Holiday

10 p.m. - A Royal Queens Holiday

Hallmark Mysteries and Movies

6 p.m. - The Christmas Secret

8 p.m. - Long Lost Christmas

10 p.m. - A Dream of Christmas

