Holiday TV Shows – Friday December 1st
Hooray for the Weekend! Here are the Holiday TV Shows in the Bangor area on Friday, December 1st.
Here's a sneak preview for Saturday December 2nd - Reindeer in Here at 8 p.m. on CBS followed by Robbie the Reindeer in Hooves of Fire at 9 p.m. and Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe at 9:30 p.m.
TBN
- 8 p.m. - TBN Presents: A Bocelli Family Christmas
- 9 p.m. - Christmas From the Mountain Top with the Bocellis
- 9:30 pm. - TBN Presents: A Bocelli Family Christmas
- 10:30 p.m. - Christmas From the Mountain Top with the Bocellis
Lifetime
- 6 p.m. - The Christmas Edition
- 8 p.m. - The Holiday
- 11:15 p.m. - Blending Christmas
Nickelodeon
- 7:30 p.m. - A Loud House Christmas
AMC
- 9:30 p.m. - Four Christmases
- 11:30 p.m. - Fred Claus
Paramount
- 8 p.m. - Bad Santa
- 10 p.m. - Scrooged
FX
- 8 p.m. - Frozen
- 10 p.m. - Frozen II
Hallmark
- 6 p.m. - Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up
- 8 p.m. - My Norwegian Holiday
- 10 p.m. - A Royal Queens Holiday
Hallmark Mysteries and Movies
- 6 p.m. - The Christmas Secret
- 8 p.m. - Long Lost Christmas
- 10 p.m. - A Dream of Christmas
